Med Center Health’s Adult Day Center plants garden thanks to BRIGHT Coalition grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Through a grant supplied by the BRIGHT Coalition, clients at Med Center Health’s Adult Day Center planted raised garden beds and will use the vegetables grown there in nutritious recipes.

The Adult Day Center is a valuable resource for adults with disabilities, providing daily activities and guidance for their clients. Today’s garden activity began with clients planting seeds in ice cream cones, which representatives say provide a biodegradable protein source for growing vegetables.

Later this week, clients will visit the BRIGHT Coalition’s seed library to expand their gardens further.

“The Seed Library was created through the BRIGHT Coalition for people to be able to check out seeds and then return seeds, so we’re going to partake in that, and then we’re going to get vegetables from that, we’re gonna get peppers and tomatoes,” said Allison Cash, a recreation therapist with Med Center Health.

Cash says that today’s gardening activity is just one example of many educational opportunities supplied by Med Center.

“Most of our clients come here for that social aspect of the center, we do fun activities all throughout the day. The health department comes, EMS comes, and they’re usually educational, but yet fun,” said Cash. “We play pickleball, we go fishing, the fire department comes, all kinds of fun stuff.”

Now that the gardens are planted, Cash says that the maintenance for the herbs and vegetables will be left up to the clients. Once matured, the vegetables will be used in a cooking class in partnership with the Health Department.

