Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.

Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.
Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.(Ohio Co. Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a single vehicle crash.

They say that crash happened in the 5100 block of State Route 878.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Pictures shared by the sheriff’s office show a semi that was hauling logs tipped over on its side.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He has a cash bond set at $50,000. He is also not allowed to have contact with anyone under the...
Bowling Green man charged for sex with a minor
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
WKU softball claims series win over North Texas
Hilltoppers clinch series against preseason favorite, North Texas, in Saturday sweep
A fake fundraiser claiming to support the family of Eli Hill has been taken down.
What are the legal ramifications of fake GoFundMes?
Hopkins County hosting Republican candidate forum in Madisonville
Republican candidate forum held in Madisonville

Latest News

Three children have been killed in a shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Jayne Hundley
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Kentucky’s spring turkey hunting returns
29-year-old, Shantelle Wireman Ochoa of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow woman arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop