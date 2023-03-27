Sports Connection 3-26-23: The 2023 Basketball State Champions, the Warren Central Dragons
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of Sports Connection is a special episode as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb are joined by the 2023 KHSAA High School Boys Basketball Champions, the Warren Central Dragons. The guys talk about the state tournament run, the season as a whole and even learn some funny facts about some of the guys on the team.
