Sports Connection 3-26-23: The 2023 Basketball State Champions, the Warren Central Dragons

Sports Connection 3-26-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of Sports Connection is a special episode as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb are joined by the 2023 KHSAA High School Boys Basketball Champions, the Warren Central Dragons. The guys talk about the state tournament run, the season as a whole and even learn some funny facts about some of the guys on the team.

Sports Connection 3-26-23: Warren Central Dragons part 1

Sports Connection 3-26-23: Warren Central Dragons part 2

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.