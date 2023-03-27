Taylor Sanders named C-USA Player of the Week

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a sweep over the preseason favorites, North Texas, this weekend on The Hill, Conference USA announced that WKU senior third baseman Taylor Sanders was named Player of the Week, picking up her fourth career weekly nod and second this season, on Monday.

Hitting over .350 and collecting 10 RBIs over all three games over the weekend, the WKU third baseman hit the tying and go-ahead double for the Hilltoppers to take the lead against UNT for the 6-3 victory in game two on Saturday.

Sanders got ahead early in Sunday’s finale as she shot a 1-0 ball over the left field fence to pick up a three-run home run in the first inning. In her second at-bat, the Tennessee-native went opposite field for another three-run bomb in her third multi-home run game on the season.

The Hilltoppers are back at the WKU Softball Complex for a midweek match up against Belmont on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

