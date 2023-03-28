AC-SHS hosts first annual Art Showcase to celebrate students’ creativity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County-Scottsville High School hosted its first annual Art Showcase, a celebration of creativity and ingenuity for students district-wide.

Visual art displays lined the walls as productions of performance art, including theatre, dance, and vocal performances from students of all ages echoed from the school’s auditorium. Choir Director, Megan Puckett, says that showcasing these accomplishments is a unique opportunity for area students.

“It’s a good way for students to showcase what they’re doing. I know I talked to a parent this morning, and their elementary child is so excited that their stuff is going to be displayed, and you don’t get that, necessarily,” said Puckett.

Through this first showcase, Puckett hopes that younger students will see the accomplishments of high school artists and continue to explore their creativity.

“I’m really excited just to see all those different age groups all in the same place,” said Puckett. “A lot of the time, our younger kids don’t get to see what our older kids are doing, and I hope this will encourage those aspirations and high hopes and those dreams of, “Hey, I can do this in high school.”

Puckett believes that beyond the school, community support of students involved in creative mediums can help to shape a better society overall.

“Hopefully we’re getting back into, “Let’s see what the kids are doing,” and let’s make sure that they know that what they’re doing matters, and that it’s important, and that creativity matters,” said Puckett. “Not just in school, but in the wider view of being a well-rounded citizen.”

The event featured art displays, as well as interactive demonstrations of watercolor painting, welding, vocal performances, and more. After this year’s success, organizers hope to continue the event annually.

