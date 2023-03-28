Cooler and sunny for today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures starting cool this morning in the upper 40s for our viewing area today.

Daytime highs remain seasonable through most of the work week in the upper 50 and lower 60s. Overnight lows also remain stable in the 30s and 40s. In fact, we’re looking at the chance for frost to develop again Wednesday morning. We’re keeping a close eye on our next system that arrives Friday. Strong storms will be possible later in the evening and through Saturday morning. Confidence is low since the event is several days out, but for now we’ve issued a “Caution Day.” Sunshine will be expected beyond Saturday morning and into Sunday.

