Feed the Need donates food to local non-profit organizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Non-profit organizations from around the area gathered at the Salvation Army this morning to pick up food donations from the United Way of Southern Kentucky’s “Feed the Need” program.

Feed the Need was created in response to the increased need in our communities for access to basic needs that would include food. All donations benefit food banks in the county in which the donations were collected.

This morning, there were over 30,000 food items waiting to be gathered and distributed through various programs.

As of this year, the United Way of Southern Kentucky has collected over one million food items in the region since they began “Feed the Need” in 2009.

The food was provided through donations from area businesses, food drives, and individuals. It was then collected from drop-off locations and sorted by volunteers into categories that made it easier for the organizations to find the items they needed.

“Seeing all the non-profits coming to collect the food knowing that thousands of families in our community will now be able to get the food that they need to help others is something that is indescribable,” said Elizabeth Newbould, marketing specialist for United Way of Southern Kentucky. “Knowing how many people will be helped is just a blessing.”

SOKY Patriots Inc. was one of the organizations on hand to collect items for their School Backpack Food Program.

“If it wasn’t for this,” said Timothy Allen, president of SOKY Patriots Inc, “we’d be running right on the cusp of running out of funds and this is so huge and important to the community for all the organizations that come out here.”

Many church organizations were also on hand to help restock their food pantries and outreach programs.

“Feed the Need is great because as our pantry shelves get lower this has come at a good time,” said Carol Kunkel, president of St. Vincent De Paul, Holy Cross. “We really appreciate the community and being able to give back to the community members that are in need.”

There are 20 United Way organizations advancing the common good in Kentucky - working toward real change at the root of our community’s problems. Each of these organizations is independent, separately incorporated, and governed by local volunteers.

