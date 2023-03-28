Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of Nashville victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the Nashville school shooting on Monday.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

