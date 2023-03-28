Jamarion Sharp enters the transfer portal

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky 7′5 big man Jamarion Sharp has entered the transfer portal.

Sharp was the nations leading shot blocker during the 2022-2023 season averaging 4.1 blocks per game. He also averaged 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 62.8% from the field.

Sharp entered the transfer portal after the 2021-2022 season, but decided to return to WKU for his senior season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

