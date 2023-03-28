New $264M manufacturing facility, EnerVenue, coming to Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday continued job creation within Kentucky’s manufacturing and clean energy sectors as EnerVenue will establish a new manufacturing facility in Shelby County, creating 450 full-time jobs with a $264 million Phase 1 investment with potential for further investment.

“Our skilled workforce and communities working together to foster continued growth have made the economic momentum the commonwealth is experiencing possible. For a company like EnerVenue to come in, invest and create jobs in Shelby County is an exciting next step for our manufacturing and energy storage sectors,” said Beshear. “I want to thank the company’s leadership and the Shelby County community for making this project possible, and I look forward to the company’s success in Kentucky.”

For the initial phase of the project, EnerVenue will construct a new state-of-the-art 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 73-acre site located in Shelby County.

The location will become the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for its Energy Storage Vessels.

All aspects of design and process validation, manufacturing, and testing will be performed onsite.

Across its domestic manufacturing sites, company leaders expect to invest in excess of $1 billion to expand to more than 20 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of annual capacity in subsequent phases.

“As customer interest in EnerVenue’s storage technology soars, we’re excited to significantly scale battery production with our new state-of-the-art gigafactory in Shelby County,” said Jorg Heinemann, CEO at EnerVenue. “Following a nationwide vetting process, Kentucky emerged as the ideal fit to build our new facility. The state and county governments were committed to bringing manufacturing and clean energy jobs to the region, and we look forward to working with them as we build out operations.”

Founded in 2020, EnerVenue builds simple, safe and cost-efficient energy storage products.

Based on technology proven by NASA over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries, called Energy Storage Vessels, are refined and scaled for commercial and utility applications.

EnerVenue’s investment contributes to Kentucky’s position as a national leader in manufacturing, an industry that employs approximately 250,000 Kentuckians across 5,000 operations.

Administration-to-date, more than 550 new locations and expansion projects within the industry are expected to create nearly 26,000 full-time jobs with over $18.6 billion in new investments.

Shelby County Judge/Executive Dan Ison noted the job creation and industry diversification offered by EnerVenue’s announcement.

“As judge/executive, I will continue to work hard for a good balance in Shelby County. We are excited to have new industries and jobs coming to Shelby County,” said Ison.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.