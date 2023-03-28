New legislation expands SRO options for Ky. private schools

House Bill 540 allows private and parochial schools to enter agreements with local law enforcement agencies or the KSP to provide school resource officers.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers took a step last week to help increase security measures at private schools.

Governor Beshear signed into law a school safety bill in Kentucky.

House Bill 540 allows private and parochial schools to enter agreements with local law enforcement agencies or the department of Kentucky State Police to provide school resource officers. Previous legislation required public schools to have resource officers on every campus.

“Especially when we have a highly trained individual in our schools to hopefully prevent that thing we dread the most or that person we dread the most from ever walking through the doors,” Gov. Beshear said.

Last year, the Governor signed House Bill 63, which requires every school campus to have a school resource officer. And as of Friday, private and parochial schools will be able to do the same.

“We do it because it’s the right thing. And we do it because we’re parents. I’m the parent of two middle schoolers who have had to go through different exercises and even a threat or two on their school. But I know hard-working officers have been there each and every time,” Beshear said.

We’ve learned from police that The Covenant School in Nashville does not have a school resource officer.

Two Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies became full-time SROs at Lexington Christian Academy this school year. Partnerships Sheriff Kathy Witt says they’ll be able to continue in more schools now.

“Protecting our children is number one. I share being a parent and a grandparent. We all want our children safe. And we want them safe in school,” Witt said. “I thank everyone who played a role in this, and we look forward to getting the work done.”

Bill sponsor, Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville, was a part of the team that created the 10-point safety plan in the Fayette County Public Schools System.

“It was very, very important that the one key facet we had in our work is the connectedness we had with our skilled law enforcement officers in the community,” Timoney said.

With the passage of his bill, that work can begin in private schools now.

The last school shooting in Kentucky was in 2018. A 15-year-old male student opened fire at Marshall County High School, killing two and injuring 18. It was after this shooting that work began to require an SRO on every campus.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
29-year-old, Shantelle Wireman Ochoa of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow woman arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Breezy and seasonable for today!
Breezy and seasonable for today!

Latest News

A line of people wait to enter Marathon Music for a vigil for The Covenant School shooting...
Several vigils held in Nashville after Monday’s Covenant School shooting
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Madisonville Couple Dies in Apparent Murder-Suicide, According to Police
Madisonville Couple Dies in Apparent Murder-Suicide, According to Police
Sen. Rand Paul's Staffer Stabbed Multiple Times
Sen. Rand Paul's Staffer Stabbed Multiple Times
3 Students, 3 Adults, Shooter Dead after Nashville School Shooting
3 Students, 3 Adults, Shooter Dead after Nashville School Shooting