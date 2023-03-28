Officers who stopped Nashville school shooter to be honored by Uvalde Foundation

“These officers did what they failed to do in Uvalde.”
Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Police officers who stepped into action Monday morning to stop the suspect opening fire inside a Nashville private school are being awarded for their bravery.

The founder of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, formed in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, appeared in Nashville Tuesday to recognize responding law enforcement officers for what foundation President Michael Stevens referred to as, “textbook, yet heroic action by officers to save students.”

Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran, were among several officers who did not hesitate and went inside the Covenant School to thwart the threat.

The foundation will be awarding each officer a medal of honor.

“These officers did what they failed to do in Uvalde,” foundation founder Daniel Chapin said in a media release. “These officers did what they failed to do in Columbine. From the moment they arrived on scene, officers wasted no time … they executed perfectly within 14 minutes.”

