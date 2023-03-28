Plans approved for BGISD Local Area Vocational Education Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education has approved plans for the district’s new Local Area Vocational Education Center (LAVEC) to be built on the campus of Bowling Green High School over the next several months.

Bowling Green Independent Schools received $8.3 million for the new center as part of the Better Kentucky Plan, funded by the 2022 General Assembly.

“We appreciate the 2022 General Assembly providing funding for this new center, creating additional vocational opportunities for students, more technology support for students and staff, and the added benefit for our employees with a new childcare center,” said Superintendent Gary Fields. “We look forward to continuing partnerships in our community, working together to support students and staff.”

As part of the grant, BGISD will match 10% of the funding to use for construction of the building.

The BGISD Vocational Education Center will include 19,000 square feet of classroom, office and multipurpose spaces housing three programs: a childcare center, the BGISD technology department, and the BGHS industrial maintenance department.

Construction will begin in late 2023, with anticipated completion by August 2024.

Other updates include:

BGISD CHILDCARE

BGISD is working to partner with Bowling Green-Warren County Community Education to open a daycare center for up to 40 children ages 6 weeks to four years old.

High School students in the BGHS Early Childhood Career Pathway will have the opportunity to job-shadow and assist with daily operations of the center as part of their learning.

Priority admission for enrollment in the daycare center will be for children of BGISD employees.

BGISD TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT

The BGISD Technology Department will move from the 11th Street School location to the new, modern technology center.

High School students in computer science, cybersecurity, and a future network administration pathway will be able to work on-site, learning basic network maintenance and troubleshooting with district engineers and technicians. Currently, BGISD students service and repair all of the district’s 4,500 chromebooks.

The technology center will include a classroom designed for a hands-on networking lab, district professional development and will house the BGHS Esports teams.

BGHS INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT

Bowling Green High School Industrial Maintenance will move to a new multipurpose space for the Electrical Technician Pathway.

BGHS plans to continue offering courses such as Basic Blueprint Reading, Electrical Principles, Electrical Motor Controls, Industrial Maintenance of PLCs, Maintaining Equipment, Robotics and Automation, Fluid Power, and Engineering I, and certifications including NCCER, OSHA 10 and 30, Electrical Level One, and Industrial Maintenance Level One.

