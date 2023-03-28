Police responding to vehicle fire on I-65 south, road shut down

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is responding to a vehicle on fire on I-65 South causing the road to be shut down.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the road is shut down at the 22 mile marker.

Police said that there is ammunition inside the vehicle.

Police are asking for drivers to find an alternate route.

Police will update when the interstate reopens.

