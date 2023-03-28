WCSO, Sheriff, Brett Hightower talks about the safety of children while at school

Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower, talks with WBKO about safety in schools, school resource officers, and why students should feel safe in schools.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nashville, Tennessee is now the latest city to mourn the loss of children and loved ones due to another school shooting.

The deadly attack happened Monday morning, March 27 around 10:30 a.m.

The Covenant School, a small Christian elementary school in a Nashville suburb is now the 19th American school or university so far this year to experience such an attack. It’s also the deadliest since 19 children and two adults died in the same manner at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last May.

With images and videos of tragic events hard to miss, children might have worries or anxiety about how safe they are at school.

Today, Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower sat down with WBKO’s Kelly Austin to talk about what goes into keeping the students safe while at school.

