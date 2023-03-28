A Widespread Frost Expected Overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High pressure will slide into control of our area overnight leaving clear skies and much cooler temps. Overnight lows will fall to the freezing mark and even lower in some areas. A widespread frost Wednesday Morning will be likely! Things will warm into the lower 60s Wednesday with more sunshine. Even warmer Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We’re keeping a close eye on our next system that arrives Friday.

Strong storms will be possible later in the evening and through Saturday morning. Confidence is low since the event is several days out, but for now we’ve issued a “Caution Day.”

Sunshine will be expected beyond Saturday morning and into Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Low 32. Winds N at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM frost possible. Sunny. High 61. Low 35. Winds S at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 67. Low 53. Winds SE at 7 mph.

