An accident on Plano Road sends powerlines down

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Plano Road in front of the Plano Store is closed due to an accident. Power lines are currently down.

The Plano Fire Department is asking drivers to please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

No injuries were reported. There was damage to the telephone and electric lines.

We will continue to update this story as more details come.

