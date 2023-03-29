BG man arrested on drug charges and warrants

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputies saw a male walking on Scottsville Road acting suspiciously. The male also matched the description of a wanted individual.

After they attempted to make contact, he fled on foot but he was apprehended. The suspect was identified as Matthew Whittaker, 35, of Bowling Green.

Whittaker attempted to dispose of property and narcotics during the foot pursuit.

The items were located and consisted of paraphernalia, marijuana, various pills, and 32 grams of crystal meth.

He was charged with 1st-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot), Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence, 1st-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd-degree Possession of Controlled Substance (drug unspecified), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as served on two warrants.

Whittaker was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

