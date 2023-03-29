BG man arrested on drug charges and warrants

Matthew Whiter, 35, of Bowling Green was arrested on multiple drug charges and warrants.
Matthew Whiter, 35, of Bowling Green was arrested on multiple drug charges and warrants.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputies saw a male walking on Scottsville Road acting suspiciously. The male also matched the description of a wanted individual.

After they attempted to make contact, he fled on foot but he was apprehended. The suspect was identified as Matthew Whittaker, 35, of Bowling Green.

Whittaker attempted to dispose of property and narcotics during the foot pursuit.

The items were located and consisted of paraphernalia, marijuana, various pills, and 32 grams of crystal meth.

These items were located on Matthew Whitaker. It consists of paraphernalia, marijuana, various pills, and 32 grams of crystal meth.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)

He was charged with 1st-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot), Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence, 1st-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd-degree Possession of Controlled Substance (drug unspecified), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as served on two warrants.

Whittaker was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

