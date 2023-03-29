Crime Stoppers: Thief steals AC units from church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft and damage to air conditioning units belonging to a local church. It happened on March 21st, 2023.

A video of the suspect’s vehicle, shows it to be a 90′s model GMC or Chevrolet Truck with multiple colors. It has white front quarter panels., is tan or gold, and has a dark strip on the bottom. The passenger door appears to be a darker color as well.

The truck also appears to have different styles of wheels.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

