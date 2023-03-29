Dry today, showers/storms later this week

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday
By Dana Money
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a wonderful Wednesday with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine!

Highs will reach into the upper 60s tomorrow. Clouds will increase into Thursday with warmer conditions on the way. Enjoy it while it lasts because scattered showers roll in at night and continue through most of Friday. A strong cold front will bring us the chance for rain all day, but intense storms are possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as all modes of severe weather are possible. Currently, the most potential for strong to severe storms exists for those along and west of I-65. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes will be the risks of concern for our viewing area. Have a plan to stay weather aware!

