From #GoTops to #ProTops: 15 Hilltoppers aim for the sky on pro day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday morning was a special day for former Hilltoppers that just wrapped up their final season of college ball before a brief three months to prepare for one day: Pro Day.

Pro Day is a locally sponsored event, often hosted by a specific school, to showcase the talents of college football players who have dreams of playing in the NFL.

Scouts from 23 NFL teams were present to watch 15 players from this past WKU season go through a series of individual drills to demonstrate their skills. This included speed/agility drills and positional work designed to showcase strength, flexibility, explosiveness, coordination, speed, and flexibility.

This year’s pro day also included three players from Murray State University and one player from Kentucky Wesleyan College.

The largest group on the day, not just size-wise, was five Hilltoppers who play the defensive line position.

Darius Shipp, who played defensive tackle at WKU, called pro day “an experience of a lifetime.” Shipp underwent knee surgery shortly after the Tops’ bowl game on Dec. 21st where WKU defeated South Alabama 44-23, and was cleared to run just a few weeks ago. Shipp was proud of his overall performance on the day, but he is also counting on the work he put in during the season to draw interest from scouts.

“I feel like there’s a difference in agility work and what you can truly do on the football field,” Shipp said. “I think the things that we do out here matter, but I feel like what you do on that football field when it’s 11-on-11 and you’re showing your true football talent, I think that’s what really matters.”

After WKU’s final game of the season at the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, it was up to the players themselves to take the next step in training for pro day. Defensive tackle, Brodric Martin, said it was a grind every day up until this moment.

“I took every day seriously,” Martin said. “I woke up at 6 in the morning and I drove 30 minutes every single day, and put as much work as I could in, put extra work in after we got done. It’s just great work, consistent work – you have to work every single day just to get ready for this one day. You gotta do it.”

Besides returning to Bowling Green and visiting in the future, this was the last time players were able to give it their all on their home field with their “brothers.”

“It’s everything we’ve all worked so hard for over the years of playing college football, to get this opportunity to come out here in front of hometown people and the scouts is just the greatest opportunity in the world,” Shipp added.

Martin said having his teammates next to him increased the competition and made each person go even harder. “It’s just the competitive nature we come in with. So it’s really like practice for us, it’s like what we do every single day. We’re used to it, so it’s not really a different thing. At the end of the day that makes us compete at our highest level. It makes us put our all out there because we’re trying to be better than the next person.”

With WKU being a mid-major school in NCAA Division I, linebacker Will Ignont said it’s an opportunity for scouts to find elite talent where they least expect it.

“I think they’re trying to find a diamond in the rough,” Ignont said. “I feel like these scouts come to schools like WKU and these mid-major schools to kind of find the guys that are under the radar. I feel like we have a lot of guys like that here.”

Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton attended pro day and was thrilled to see his former players be able to showcase their talents. Helton said, “It was definitely bittersweet for me. That’s a lot of production that was on that field today and a lot of good players for us last year and I’m really excited to see what they can do at the next level. A lot of hugs and a lot of ‘I love you’s,’ but it was pretty cool to see that today.”

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27–29.

