Hofman earns C-USA Golfer of the Week

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After competing for an individual medalist honors at the Craft Farms Intercollegiate, Hilltopper Golf redshirt sophomore Nic Hofman was named Conference USA Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

The award is presented by Blenders Eyewear.

The Lafayette, Indiana native tied for second at the Craft Farms Intercollegiate on Monday, leading the Hilltoppers to a third-place finish as a team. He posted the lowest score of any round by any golfer in the 75-man field in the final round at 5-under 67 to climb up the leaderboard into striking position.

Hofman’s score led WKU to post the best round by any team as well at 9-under 279 in the final round. Hofman finished the event at 4-under 212.

His t-2nd finish was the best any Hilltopper individual has notched since Linus Lo won the Graeme McDowell Invitational in the fall of 2019.

Hofman is the second Hilltopper to earn Golfer of the Week honors this season as Riley Grindstaff got the nod on Oct. 19.

