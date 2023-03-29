Kentucky Science Center considering opening a new center in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kentucky Science Center, based in Louisville, hosted its quarterly board meeting at Gatton Academy. They invited local community leaders and business owners to weigh in on a new science center in Bowling Green.

CEO of the Kentucky Science Center, Mike Norman, believes that Bowling Green is the perfect location for the new branch and that the center hopes to strengthen the community around it.

“I’ve been down here to Bowling Green at least 10 times in the last six months to gauge that community readiness. You know?” said Norman. “Does it make sense for us to be here to deepen our impact? And that was what we really wanted to get from today, was for our board to interact, to see the city, and to talk to community leaders.”

Norman believes that due to community support and strong leaders, Bowling Green can be the first step in the center’s eventual expansion to all corners of the Commonwealth.

“Every community leader I’ve talked to here is so passionate, and so engaged, and so aligned in their vision and focus of what Bowling Green can achieve, it’s really amazing,” said Norman.

Kentucky Science Center Board President, David Tandy, hopes to bring unique experiences to each new area that the center expands to.

“We service all 120 counties of the Commonwealth, and so, much like what you would have at Disney World. Each park has a unique experience there, where we will highlight something special about that particular place, to create a sense of place for that community and that surrounding region,” said Tandy.

While there are still no definite plans for the center’s expansion, both Norman and Bowling Green leaders are hopeful for a future partnership. For now, Norman encourages communities everywhere to work together and build on each others’ strengths.

“It’s really genuine, my excitement for this community, and the opportunity to expand here. I say this all the time, but it really does take all of us to make our commonwealth the great commonwealth it can be, and working together? We can grow, and really change the world,” said Norman.

