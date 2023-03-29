KSP looking for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville

Kentucky State Police need your help finding a missing woman. Jayme Wagner reportedly walked away from western state hospital in Hopkinsville without returning.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing since Monday.

Officials say 39-year-old Jayme Wagner walked away from Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville.

She’s described as a white female, 5′7″ weighing 170 pounds, having gray hair and green eyes.

Wagner was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, an unknown shirt, possibly a t-shirt or sports bra and no shoes.

KSP says if you see anyone fitting this description or know of Wagner’s whereabouts, call 270-676-3313 or local law enforcement.

