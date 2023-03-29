Ky. General Assembly overrides veto of ‘anti-trans’ legislation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s General Assembly has voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150, a bill containing a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The Senate voted to override the veto in a 29-8 vote, moving the override to the House on Tuesday afternoon.

In the House, the veto passed in a 76-23 vote, moving the bill to go into effect in June.

In addition to prohibiting sex change procedures and hormone treatments, the bill also prohibits school districts from using pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex and bans drag performances where children can be present.

Protesters gathered in Frankfort to oppose the veto of Senate Bill 150, claiming the bill will hurt children and could possibly increase suicide rates.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky called the veto a “shameful attack on the LGBTQ youth in Kentucky” in a statement.

“SB 150 was rushed through the legislature in a deliberately secretive process at the 11th hour,” the statement reads. “Trans Kentuckians, medical and mental health professionals, and accredited professional associations pleaded with lawmakers to listen to the experts, not harmful rhetoric based in fear and hate. Their pleas fell on deaf ears as the general assembly passed the bill in a matter of hours.”

Transgender youth will still be able to receive care until the bill takes effect, the ACLU said.

Planned Parenthood also released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying the group will not stop fighting for the rights of Kentucky’s transgender community.

“This law is a stain on Kentucky,” Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (PPAA-KY) said. “Every elected official who voted for SB 150 is on the wrong side of history. Let me be clear: Trans people will not be erased, not today, not ever. The youth spoke today and have promised to replace you tomorrow. Believe it.”

Fairness Campaign executive director Chris Hartman said the group will continue to do what they can to ensure access to medical care.

“While we lost the battle in the legislature, our defeat is temporary,” Hartman said. “We will not lose in court. And we are winning in so many other ways. Thousands of Kentucky kids came to the Capitol today to make their voices heard against the worst anti-trans bill in the nation. They are our hope for a Kentucky future that is more fair, more just, and more beautifully diverse and accepting than ever before.”

This is a developing story.

