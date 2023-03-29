Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory

By Lauren McCally
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District issued a boil water advisory for the Echols area.

According to officials, the advisory was issued as a precaution, while crews work to repair a leak on the main line that feeds into the area.

Customers affected include the approximately 142 customers served by OCWD along Nineteen School Rd, Scottown Rd, Fulkerson Rd, Pond Run Church Rd, Shaver Saling Ln, a portion of Hwy 1245, and Echols Church Ln.

Ohio County Water District General Manager Eric Hickman said the leak began around 6:00 p.m. on March 28 and was isolated.

“If your home or business experienced a drop in water pressure as a result of this issue, you will be included in this boil water advisory,” Hickman said, “When we experience pressure drops below 20 psi, our system becomes vulnerable for bacteria from groundwater or dirt to seep into the pipe and affect the water supply. This is the reason we issue a boil water advisory in the event of a water main break.”

In addition, he added that as a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes.

Those who are affected by the advisory will be notified when it is lifted.

Customers of the Ohio County Water District with additional questions can contact the office at 270-298-7704.

