Paducah man federally indicted for child sexual exploitation

Clint Culverhouse is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green indicted a former Franklin man with charges of sexual exploitation of a child by producing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Court records state 33-year-old Clint Culverhouse, currently of Paducah, formerly of Franklin, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child by producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

He made his initial court appearance on March 17 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in Bowling Green.

If convicted, Culverhouse faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Paducah Satellite Office with assistance from Kentucky State Police.

