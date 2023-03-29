Peers of Katherine Koonce share what an ‘amazing educator’ she was

Friend says Koonce was an advocate for children with learning disabilities.
Dr. Katherine Koonce
Dr. Katherine Koonce(The Covenant School)
By Courtney Allen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Peers of Katherine Koonce are shedding more light on the type of person and educator she was.

Marianne Sperry, a speech and language pathologist, met Koonce 18 years ago when she worked at Christ Presbyterian Academy. Sperry said she heard the gunfire Monday in the Green Hills area while taking a break in between lessons.

“I think when I looked at my car, it said 10:27 because I knew my session started at 10:30,” Sperry said.

Metro Nashville Police said 10:27 a.m. was the time that officers took out the suspected shooter. Audrey Hale, a former student at Covenant School, had just killed Koonce and five others.

“Nobody deserves that,” Sperry said.

Sperry said she met Koonce while she worked at CPA, located about 10 minutes from the Covenant School.

“She treated everyone like they were the most important person in the room,” Sperry said.

Sperry said Koonce was an advocate for children with learning disabilities. Sperry said Koonce accepted some into school despite lower test scores. She said the mother of one of those students called her after the shooting.

“I talked to his mom yesterday,” Sperry said. “She said he graduated from college from a business school that is well-respected, and I just hope Katherine knew that,” Sperry said.

Joseph Fisher, another former CPA student with learning disabilities said Koonce pushed him to reach his full potential.

“The world needs more people like Katherine Koonce,” Fisher said.

Metro Police Chief John Drake answers question about where the victims were found in the school.

Metro Police said Tuesday Koonce was found in a hallway by the office, and it’s possible she could have run toward the shooter.

“I will tell you I know as sure as I am sitting here that Katherine went down protecting those kids,” Sperry said. “I know that for a fact.”

Sperry is encouraging everyone to lift up educators during this devastating time.

“Let them know how much they mean to you,” Sperry said. “They are risking their lives everyday to be with your kids.”

Koonce is one of three total staff members who lost their lives.

