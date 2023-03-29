Sunny and warmer today, then storms are expected Friday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Frost is possible for many of us this morning as temperatures wake us up to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Expect a nice warmup later today though thanks to mostly sunny skies!

Highs will reach into the lower 60s tomorrow. Clouds will increase into Thursday with warmer conditions on the way. Enjoy it while it lasts because scattered showers roll in at night and continue through most of Friday. A strong cold front will bring us the chance for rain all day, but intense storms are possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as all modes of severe weather are possible. Currently, the most potential for strong to severe storms exists for those along and west of I-65. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes will be the risks of concern for our viewing area.

