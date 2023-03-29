Warren County Libraries says goodbye to director Lisa Rice

To commemorate all that Rice has done for the Warren County Public Library, the main branch will be named the Lise Rice Library.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ernest Hemingway once said, “there is no friend as loyal as a book.” That may be because he never met Library Director, Lisa Rice.

Warren County Public Libraries said farewell to their beloved director Tuesday afternoon at a tearful retirement party. Having worked with the library since 1985, Rice was commended for her help to the community, and help in the growth of Warren County Public Libraries as a whole.

While Rice said she’ll miss the place she’s called home for almost 40 years, she’s excited to spend time with her family.

“I have nieces and nephews who have little ones. So I’m gonna go play with babies, and read to them,” Rice said. “Hopefully, we can inspire the next generation of librarians or readers in the family.”

To commemorate all Rice has done for the Warren County Public Library, the main branch will be officially named the Lisa Rice Library.

The name change is set to be done by early April.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
29-year-old, Shantelle Wireman Ochoa of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow woman arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Police respond.
Police responding to vehicle fire on I-65 south, road shut down
Lofton Hazelwood's parents speak after Gov. Beshear signs 'Lofton's Law"
Gov. Beshear signs Lofton’s Law, Lily’s Law

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory
Clint Culverhouse, 33, was charged with sexual exploitation of a child by producing child...
Paducah man federally indicted for child sexual exploitation
Wagner was last seen walking away from Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville, KY.
KSP looking for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
Bowling Green schools currently have three resource officers, with two for Warren County Public...
Warren County Sheriff details duties of school resource officers