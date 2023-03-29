Warren County Libraries says goodbye to director Lisa Rice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ernest Hemingway once said, “there is no friend as loyal as a book.” That may be because he never met Library Director, Lisa Rice.

Warren County Public Libraries said farewell to their beloved director Tuesday afternoon at a tearful retirement party. Having worked with the library since 1985, Rice was commended for her help to the community, and help in the growth of Warren County Public Libraries as a whole.

While Rice said she’ll miss the place she’s called home for almost 40 years, she’s excited to spend time with her family.

“I have nieces and nephews who have little ones. So I’m gonna go play with babies, and read to them,” Rice said. “Hopefully, we can inspire the next generation of librarians or readers in the family.”

To commemorate all Rice has done for the Warren County Public Library, the main branch will be officially named the Lisa Rice Library.

The name change is set to be done by early April.

