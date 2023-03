BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO is partnering with the American Red Cross to help communities impacted by the tornadoes that hit the Mississippi Delta.

A donation site will be set up at WBKO’s Studios at 2727 Russellville Road in Bowling Green on Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can also donate online.

