Allen County officials searching for missing man

David Darnell
David Darnell(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County officials are searching for a missing man that was last seen at a home on Wednesday afternoon.

David Aubrey Darnell was last seen at 1086 Fleet Road.

Officials said he left the home in a tan 2015 Honda Accord.

Darnell is described as 6′0″ and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allen County Dispatch at 270-237-3766.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Whiter, 35, of Bowling Green was arrested on multiple drug charges and warrants.
BG man arrested on drug charges and warrants
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
Officials say no injuries were reported from the accident, and some damage was caused to some...
UPDATE: Plano Road reopens after accident damaged power lines
A 90's model GMC or Chevrolet truck with multiple colors
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals AC units from church
Hightower says on top of minding the safety of students in school; resource officers also act...
Warren County Sheriff details duties of school resource officers

Latest News

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Sunrise Drive Thursday...
BGFD responds to morning house fire
The club said funding support allowed them to purchase a new property that will become their...
The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County purchases new property
When it comes to discussing harder topics like gun violence in schools with kids, children’s...
How do I talk with my child about gun violence in schools?
SKYCTC Hosts Third Annual Spanish Resource Fair
SKYCTC Hosts Third Annual Spanish Resource Fair