Allen County officials searching for missing man

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County officials are searching for a missing man that was last seen at a home on Wednesday afternoon.

David Aubrey Darnell was last seen at 1086 Fleet Road.

Officials said he left the home in a tan 2015 Honda Accord.

Darnell is described as 6′0″ and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allen County Dispatch at 270-237-3766.

