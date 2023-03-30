Allen County officials searching for missing man
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County officials are searching for a missing man that was last seen at a home on Wednesday afternoon.
David Aubrey Darnell was last seen at 1086 Fleet Road.
Officials said he left the home in a tan 2015 Honda Accord.
Darnell is described as 6′0″ and weighs 185 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allen County Dispatch at 270-237-3766.
