The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County purchases new property

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County is expected to get a new home in the future.

They announced Wednesday the acceptance of $2 million in funding from Kelly and Joe Craft.

The club said the funding support allowed them to purchase a new property that will become their future home.

“With this opportunity we have room to expand, serve more youth and families and change lives in Barren County with a home of our own,” The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County announced on Facebook.

