The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County purchases new property

The club says that with the funds they will be able to purchase a new property to be their future home and change lives in Barren County.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County is expected to get a new home in the future.

They announced Wednesday the acceptance of $2 million in funding from Kelly and Joe Craft.

The club said the funding support allowed them to purchase a new property that will become their future home.

“With this opportunity we have room to expand, serve more youth and families and change lives in Barren County with a home of our own,” The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County announced on Facebook.

