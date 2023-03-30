Glasgow taps former police chief after current chief forced out

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Glasgow has tapped former police chief Guy Howie to fill the police department’s current position. Howie retired from the agency back in 2019.

“He has an organizational skill set. Having the experience as a police chief, he knows how to develop relationships. He knows how to recruit,” said Glasgow Mayor Henry Rosye.

Earlier this month, Royse confirmed that he asked Chief Jennifer Arbogast to resign. He said the department had lost 12 officers since the beginning of this year.

“When you have that problem, you fix it from the top and so that’s what we’re here to do-- is change at that particular position,” said Royse.

Arbogast started her law enforcement career at the Glasgow Police Department back in 2002. She became police chief in July 2019 following Howie’s retirement. Her retirement will be effective April 1.

“These types of things are never easy. It’s not personal, it has nothing to do with who was the chief,” said Royse.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Councilman Terry Bunnell voted against the order saying he thought they should look outside the city to bring in someone new.

“With the aim to move forward with the police department, the new direction, new leadership, I think we as a city need to look outside. So, I asked you to consider voting no on this municipal order,” said Bunnell.

Royse said they had to fill this position quickly and Howie’s availability and experience were ideal.

“We needed to get the police department back on an even keel, and that was the fastest, most-sound way to do it.”

Howie has been working at the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. His start date has not been revealed at this time.

The Glasgow Police Department is currently looking to fill eight positions, including one school resource officer set to retire later this year.

