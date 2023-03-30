Hilltopper Relay to feature Jesse Stuart Jersey Retirement, Fastest Kid in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Track & Field team will host its annual Hilltopper Relays Friday and Saturday with multiple exciting events taking place.

Friday

Events Start: 11 a.m. CT

Saturday

Events Start: 9 a.m. C.T.

Fastest Kid in Bowling Green: 11 a.m. C.T.

Jesse Stuart Jersey Retirement: Approximately 11:45 a.m. C.T.

Senior Day Recognition: 2 p.m. C.T.

In addition to the various track and field events taking place, WKU will host the Fastest Kid in Bowling Green competition starting at 11 a.m. C.T. Saturday morning. Kids from the community will participate in races to be crowned the fastest kid in Bowling Green.

Once the fastest kid competition has concluded, WKU will retire a jersey for National Champion shot putter Jesse Stuart, who competed for the Tops from 1973-75.

In addition to his 1974 National Championship, Stuart finished as an NCAA runner-up three times throughout his career. He also earned a place on the Ohio Valley Conference Half-Century Team after winning three-consecutive shot put Conference Championships.

After two hours of competition following the jersey retirement, WKU will pause to honor its senior class. This year’s senior include, Katie Isenbarger, Carley Maskos, Samyzia Sears, Tayelor Thrasher-Walker, Jenna Vaughn, Brett Brannon, John Elam, Miles Huff, Steven Simmons and Rafael Teodoro da Silva.

