Hopkinsville is holding their second annual Autism Awareness event this weekend

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Annual Autism Awareness event will be held Saturday, April 1, at 1720 Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be supporting Cub Scouts Pack 3013′s community sensory garden project and was organized to give families of autistic children a chance to make connections and find resources.

“Our community has a need for kids with autism and kids with special needs to be included in things,” said Natasha Hensley, treasurer and den leader of Cub Scout Pack 3013, “a lot of that is getting the knowledge out there of how to make things accessible for them.”

There will be vendors, music, and door prizes for all ages to enjoy.

SOAR Over Obstacles, a “Ninja Warrior” and parkour training center will be setting up an obstacle course at the event for everyone to try. The program currently has around 10 students with autism and focuses on the brain-to-body connection with neurodivergent individuals.

“A lot of times, kids that have autism are kind of shoved to the side and that’s not right,” said coach Storm Sims, owner of SOAR Over Obstacles. “We want to be able to let them reach their full potential.”

