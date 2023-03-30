The JA SOTW is Houchens Food Group

Houchens Food Group has been dedicated to the communities they serve since 1917, when it opened its first grocery store in Glasgow, KY. The company has grown to include 400 plus stores in 14 states providing value as a local neighborhood market via grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware markets, and quick service restaurants. Houchens Food Group is proudly 100% employee owned and a subsidiary of Houchens Industries. They have been a partner of Junior Achievement for many years including supporting golf tournaments, JA Classic, Mini Corvette Challenge, Chili Cheese Luncheon, classroom programs, Champion of Charities, and also serving as volunteers. We are thankful for this partnership and are appreciative of all HFG does for our Bowling Green community.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.