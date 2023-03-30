Scottsville Church, Feeding America partner to feed over 400 Allen Co. families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Church of Christ partnered with Feeding America for the second time, doubling their food items to feed over 400 Allen County families this morning.

“There’s so much terrible news that’s going on in the world and we want to be a positive force. We want to have a love for people, and show them that we care and that there’s a group here that wants to take care of those needs,” said Minister Carl Pollard.

The food giveaways began about a year ago with a small setup at Scottsville’s First Friday festivals. At this time, Minister Pollard says that any food given away was purely from donations, or from staff’s own contributions.

“The first few times, we only had like, 10, 15, 20 people showing up, but then it started catching on, people started hearing about First Fridays, and it just started growing and growing and growing,” said Pollard. “And it got to the point where one of our members was like, “Hey, I’ve got a contact with Feeding America.”

With assistance from Feeding America, the church began collecting valuable perishable items like fresh produce, dairy, and meat products. This allowed the church to begin giving back to the families that need it most, including Katie Page, an Allen County resident that was in line to receive food today.

“I have a senior at home who’s disabled and everything, and he can’t get out, he’s on oxygen and everything. A lot of us don’t have a lot left, but if they didn’t have these programs for the people that do need it, I don’t know what a lot of us would do,” said Page.

Page’s story is similar to many in Allen County. A recent study from Feeding America shows that 13 percent of children, and 17 percent of adults in the county do not have reliable access to affordable food. This puts over 3,000 county residents at risk.

“There’s a lot of people that are hurting in this world, so we just wanna help out, make a good influence, and have a good impact on our community here,” said Pollard.

The church intends to continue expanding the program, but there are challenges to overcome first. For the last two weeks, traffic has been backed up along HWY 101 with cars waiting in line to receive food. This, and a lack of storage for the large volumes of food that the church receives, create obstacles in providing food to the community.

Pollard said, “The parking, and really taking care of the lines of cars is going to be difficult. We have too much food than we’re actually able to store, but we’re building a whole room that’ll store all the food and have shelving and different freezers and fridges to kind of hold it all.”

For now, the giveaways will continue on Thursdays. Once the new storage room is built, Pollard says that giveaways at First Friday Festivals will continue.

