SKYCTC hosts third annual Spanish Resource Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College hosted their third annual Hispanic Resource Fair Wednesday.

Over 20 groups and organizations gathered at SKYCTC to provide information to the Spanish community, either by providing material in Spanish or having a Spanish speaking representative.

Latino Outreach Specialist for the college, Addi Hernandez, says she hopes the city’s Spanish community will be able to use the event and feel connected to the community.

“I think this is a good testament of that, if they didn’t really care to reach out to the Hispanic community that wouldn’t be here, but they made the effort to be here,” Hernandez said. “I think it speaks volumes.”

If you couldn’t attend the fair but are still looking for the information, a full list of booths in attendance is available on the SKYCTC website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.