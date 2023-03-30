SKYCTC hosts third annual Spanish Resource Fair

Over 20 groups and organizations gathered at SKYCTC to provide information to the Spanish community.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College hosted their third annual Hispanic Resource Fair Wednesday.

Over 20 groups and organizations gathered at SKYCTC to provide information to the Spanish community, either by providing material in Spanish or having a Spanish speaking representative.

Latino Outreach Specialist for the college, Addi Hernandez, says she hopes the city’s Spanish community will be able to use the event and feel connected to the community.

“I think this is a good testament of that, if they didn’t really care to reach out to the Hispanic community that wouldn’t be here, but they made the effort to be here,” Hernandez said. “I think it speaks volumes.”

If you couldn’t attend the fair but are still looking for the information, a full list of booths in attendance is available on the SKYCTC website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Police responding to vehicle fire on I-65 south, road shut down
Matthew Whiter, 35, of Bowling Green was arrested on multiple drug charges and warrants.
BG man arrested on drug charges and warrants
29-year-old, Shantelle Wireman Ochoa of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow woman arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop
Sharp enters the NCAA transfer portal
Jamarion Sharp declares for the NBA draft while entering the transfer portal
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana

Latest News

When it comes to discussing harder topics like gun violence in schools with kids, children’s...
How do I talk with my child about gun violence in schools?
SKYCTC Hosts Third Annual Spanish Resource Fair
SKYCTC Hosts Third Annual Spanish Resource Fair
3 Arrested after Fleeing from Traffic Stop
3 Arrested after Fleeing from Traffic Stop
Nashville Community Gathers to Remember School Shooting Victims
Nashville Community Gathers to Remember School Shooting Victims
Plato Road Reopens after Accident Causes Downed Power Lines
Plano Road Reopens after Accident Causes Downed Power Lines