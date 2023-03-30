Strong/severe storms possible tomorrow evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were pleasantly mild today with highs in the 70s and sunny skies! Chances for showers will become likely as we head into the overnight hours.

Main timing: 7PM-2AM Main threats: Damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, & a few tornadoes

Rain chances move into the area early Friday morning and look to stay around during the morning commute, grab the umbrella if you have any plans tomorrow. The highest risk for strong to severe storms will move into our area between 7PM and 2AM tomorrow night. The main risks will be damaging winds, flooding rainfall, hail, and a few tornadoes. You can stay weather aware by making sure your cellphone is charged before severe weather arrives, having a working weather radio or multiple ways to stay alert, staying indoors once storms arrive, and knowing your safe place in the event of severe weather. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these storms as they move into our area tomorrow.

This weekend looks cool and dry with temperatures in the 60s and plentiful sunshine. We’ll warm into the 70s and even near 80° by the middle of next week. The warmth will also bring an unsettled pattern to our area with chances for showers and storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Strong/severe storms possible in the PM. High 69. Low 52. Winds SW at 18 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain ending. Mostly sunny & breezy. High 61. Low 37. Winds W at 17 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 65. Low 49. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 87 (1910)

Record Low: 22 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.19″ (-0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 12.18″ (+0.09″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 3 (Moderate)

