Sunny and warmer, but intense storms still possible tomorrow!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a frosty start to our morning once again! Highs will reach into the upper 60s today.

Clouds will increase into this afternoon with warmer conditions on the way. Enjoy it while it lasts because scattered showers roll in at night and continue through most of Friday. A strong cold front will bring us the chance for rain all day, but intense storms are possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as all modes of severe weather are possible. Currently, the most potential for strong to severe storms exists for those along and west of I-65. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes will be the risks of concern for our viewing area. Have a plan to stay weather aware!

