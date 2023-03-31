CASA of South Central KY to hold its Early Spring New Advocate Training

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Steve Jones with CASA of South Central KY spoke with WBKO’s Kelly Austin about their Early Spring New Advocate Training.

Jones talks about everything that goes into being a “Court Appointed Special Advocate” for a child that could really use one at such a tough time in their life.

CASA of South Central KY, Inc. is a non-profit agency dedicated to preventing and eliminating further trauma to children. They provide support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in South Central Kentucky’s Family Court Systems.

A CASA volunteer is a court-appointed, trained, and committed adult who ensures that each child’s needs remain prioritized in an over-burdened child welfare system.

The non-profit has a new training format where of the total 30 hours of training mandated by National CASA, 15 hours can be done in the self-guided study, and only 15 hours are in the classroom setting. This allows greater flexibility for applicants as they can do half the hours online at home.

They have also expanded their services into Allen, Edmonson, and Simpson counties in Jan. 2023, in addition to already serving Barren, Hart, Metcalfe, and Warren counties.

The classroom portion of the following New Advocate Training will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 23 and 30 and June 6, 13, 20, and 27 in Bowling Green. The final location has yet to be decided. Advocates will need to attend all five sessions, as well as do the self-guided learning. Applications for this training must be received by May 12.

More information and the application form may be found online at www.casaofsck.org/volunteer.

