Clarksville veterans react to Fort Campbell crash

In Clarksville, whether you’re a veteran or not, everyone knows someone at Fort Campbell.
Veterans who live in Clarksville said the mood is somber following the deadly military helicopter crash
By Courtney Allen and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many Fort Campbell families live in Clarksville.

A few veterans there told us Thursday that the mood is somber following the deadly military helicopter crash. They said whether you are military or not, everyone knows someone at Fort Campbell, and anytime a soldier dies, it touches the whole city.

“This community is one of the strongest communities when it comes to the military,” veteran Jarrod Stover said.

You can’t miss the reach of Fort Campbell in Clarksville.

One place for veterans not far from the base is Screaming Eagle Cigars. Thursday, people there reflected on the nine lives lost.

“For one of them or a group of them to lose their lives doing what we do, and what they love to do, it always hits home,” veteran Clifford Mickens said.

The mood is somber in Clarksville following the deadly military helicopter crash.

Veterans said they know what it is like to be on those training exercises and the risks.

“Something could go wrong at any time,” Stover said. “There is no button to reverse it like on PlayStation. You are going to the ground.”

As they pray for the families, they said being with their military family at the cigar bar helps them make sense of the tragedy.

“We will always remember them and raise them up, and they will forever live with us,” Stover said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Darnell
Allen County officials searching for missing man
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Sunrise Drive Thursday...
BGFD responds to morning house fire
Police respond.
KSP Post 3 investigating officer involved shooting
The club said funding support allowed them to purchase a new property that will become their...
The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County purchases new property

Latest News

According to Warren County EMA, I-65 southbound at the 26-mile marker had to be shut down for a...
Semi fire on I-65 backs up traffic
Sponsors estimate the bill could bring in over $20 million in annual tax revenue, a sentiment...
HB 551 moving to governor’s desk; announces intent to sign
Police respond.
KSP Post 3 investigating officer involved shooting
Bill to Lower Taxes of Kentucky Bourbon Heads to Gov. Beshear's Desk
Bill to Lower Taxes of Kentucky Bourbon Heads to Gov. Beshear's Desk