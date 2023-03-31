FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.(FBI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the recovery of a United States citizen who was abducted last year in Mexico.

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding the 29-year-old said she was last seen walking her dog when she was forced into a van.

The FBI’s award announcement Thursday was the U.S. agency’s first public acknowledgment that it is investigating the suspected kidnapping.

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.(FBI)

De Leon is from the San Francisco area.

Her case has gotten the attention of former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, of California.

Speier said in December she was actively engaged in the case and in daily contact with the family and various federal agencies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
David Darnell
Allen County officials searching for missing man
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Sunrise Drive Thursday...
BGFD responds to morning house fire
The club said funding support allowed them to purchase a new property that will become their...
The Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County purchases new property
Police respond.
KSP Post 3 investigating officer involved shooting

Latest News

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Lawyer: Steenkamp’s parents to oppose parole for Pistorius
Sponsors estimate the bill could bring in over $20 million in annual tax revenue, a sentiment...
HB 551 moving to governor’s desk; announces intent to sign
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South
Residents are trying to pick up the pieces after tornadoes ravaged the South over the weekend.
At least 22 dead as tornadoes leave path of destruction