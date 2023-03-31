BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain chances move into the area early Friday morning and look to stay around during the morning commute, grab the umbrella if you have any plans tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely later tonight

UPDATED TIME RISK: The highest risk for strong to severe storms will move into our area between 10PM TONIGHT and 2AM Saturday. The main risks will be damaging winds, flooding rainfall, hail, and a few tornadoes. You can stay weather aware by making sure your cellphone is charged before severe weather arrives, having a working weather radio or multiple ways to stay alert, staying indoors once storms arrive, and knowing your safe place in the event of severe weather. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these storms as they move into our area tonight.

This weekend looks cool and dry with temperatures in the 60s and plentiful sunshine. We’ll warm into the 70s and even near 80° by the middle of next week. The warmth will also bring an unsettled pattern to our area with chances for showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.