Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency amid severe weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather that is expected to begin this evening.

In a press release, the Governor noted this is the same area devastated by the December 2021 tornadoes, and according to the National Weather Service, there is a high probability of severe tornadoes moving through this area once again up to I-65.

According to the press release, the rest of Kentucky, with the exception of the East, should expect violent thunderstorms followed by significant winds with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

“If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. Central Time,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as Governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

Due to the forecast, the Governor is closing all Kentucky state office buildings located in the central time zone, today, Friday, March 31, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m. This closure extends to employees who may live or work within the central time zone. Executive Branch employees should follow guidance from their agency.

The Governor asked Kentuckians to avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates. The Kentucky State Police requests that if you see or suspect that someone is stranded on the roadways, contact KSP at 800-222-5555.

With the advanced warning, the Governor urges all Kentuckians to have a safety plan to locate in a secure place during the storms.

For additional preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.

