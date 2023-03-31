Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff in remembrance of soldiers killed in helicopter crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at half-staff to remember the Fort Campbell soldiers who died during a training exercise.

Flags will be lowered half-staff from sunrise on Saturday, April 1, to sunset on Monday, April 3.

On March 29, nine soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell were killed when their HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be announced as information becomes available. Flags will be lowered again on the day of interment.

