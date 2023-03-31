Historic Collinsville to Celebrate Season Opening April 1

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement in rural Montgomery County will open its annual season on Saturday, April 1, featuring hands-on activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors on April 1 can experience an array of interactive demonstrations, such as butter making and blacksmithing, led by docents dressed in 1800s garb, along with tours of the many buildings and homes that dot the historic site.

April Fools will be the theme for kids’ educational activities, including “Pioneer Prankster’s Trail of Tricks and Journey of Jokes,” and all activities are included with special event admission.

Special activities on April 1 (subject to change):

Butter making and storytelling in the Visitor Center

Blacksmith demonstrations, forging metal to make items such as horseshoes, hinges, farm tools, etc.

Spinning and weaving expert demonstrating how homespun cloth was made on a loom.

Trail of Tricks photo scavenger hunt with prizes and Pioneer Prankster’s Journey of Jokes.

19th-century-themed children’s activities, such as the Game of Graces, sack races, and crafts.

Late 19th-century stationary internal combustion engine (hit-and-miss engine) demonstrations.

Civil War history, including a live uniformed soldier with military items and physician showcasing medical equipment and practices from the period.

Tobacco Talks in the Chestnut Tobacco Barn with special guest Carolyn Ferrell (1-2 p.m.)

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour.

The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home, and more.

Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs. Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s 2023 season runs April 1 through Nov. 19, except for holidays.

The site is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Regular admission is $8 for ages 13 and up; $4 for ages 6-12, and free to children under age 6. Military receives a 10% discount with a valid ID.

Special event admission varies. The property is open on other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events. Collinsville is the perfect place for folks of all ages to enjoy a serene getaway that recalls a simpler time,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Kyle Luther.

Historic Collinsville will host additional special events throughout the 2023 season, including the following tentative dates:

April 8: Easter Celebration

May 6: Planting Day

May 13: Mom’s Day Out (free admission for mothers)

June 1: Tennessee Statehood Day (free admission)

June 17: Dad’s Day Out (free admission for fathers)

July 4: Independence Day Celebration

July 22: Storytelling Festival

Aug. 19: Montgomery County Heritage Day

Sept. 23: Create at Collinsville (art event)

Oct. 13 & 14: Lantern Tours

Oct. 28: Spooky Stories

Nov. 18: Thanksgiving Day Recognition

Dec. 2 & 3: Christmas Event

For more information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.