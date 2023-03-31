Jacob Toppin declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, UK Men’s Basketball player Jacob Toppin announced that he will enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft.

Toppin added that the support and passion from Big Blue Nation is something that he will never forget.

Toppin averaged 12.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game this season for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: KSP Post 3 investigating officer-involved shooting
David Darnell
Allen County officials searching for missing man
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Sunrise Drive Thursday...
BGFD responds to morning house fire
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Howie to return to Glasgow Police Department as chief.
Glasgow taps former police chief after current chief forced out

Latest News

WKU is banning tobacco and vaping products beginning Jan. 1 on all properties owned, operated,...
WKU Softball game canceled; series with Charlotte pushed to doubleheader Saturday
Sponsors estimate the bill could bring in over $20 million in annual tax revenue, a sentiment...
HB 551 moving to governor’s desk; announces intent to sign
Allen County-Scottsville High School senior Jaylee Covington will continue her basketball...
Jaylee Covington signs with Brescia University to play basketball
Fastest Kid in Bowling Green: 11 a.m. C.T.
Hilltopper Relay to feature Jesse Stuart Jersey Retirement, Fastest Kid in Bowling Green