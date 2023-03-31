Local businesses, agencies participate in career day at Highland Elementary

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Local business leaders and first responders came together on Friday at Highland Elementary School in Glasgow for a career day.

Each organization that participated put on 20-minute presentations throughout the entire day while classes rotated in and out.

“We have them speak for about 20 minutes about what they do. And we love bringing in a lot of local people so our students can see the possibilities here locally,” said Gretchen Williams, Family Resource Director at Highland Elementary School.

The kids got to learn all about the different careers possible locally and beyond. Firefighters, police officers, local business leaders and public officials all participated in the event.

“I think a lot of people think that they have to move away to be successful or to find good careers. And I think this was a great opportunity for them to see what all is available here, what you can do and how you can support other local businesses as well,” said Williams.

A total of 13 businesses and agencies were involved in the career day.

This was the first time the school has had the opportunity to bring back career day since 2019 due to the pandemic.

